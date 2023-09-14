The arrival of “Strength and Courage” is just the latest step in the rather remarkable evolution of the southeast corner of 26th Street and Maiden Lane.
Many of us remember what the corner looked like right after the 2011 tornado, and the anguish it symbolized in the immediate aftermath of that storm. We still remember the wrecked hospital and the crushed helicopter tossed on its side by the tornado at that intersection.
To see that same corner today is to believe in the power of recovery and resurrection.
Mercy Park is a fitting home for a bronze lion titled Strength and Courage, created by Catherine Gray Johnson, now of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
The lion is the newest of the 26 features in the Rotary Clubs of Joplin Sculpture Garden in Mercy Park, which is also home to murals, a fountain, walking trails, a pond and more.
Johnson said the name came from her upbringing by her parents “who gave me the strength and courage right here in Joplin, Missouri, to do all of this. She attended Missouri Southern State University (where there is another impressive bronze lion) and was influenced to study art by the art staff there.
“This is just my love, and I’ve been lucky enough to do it,” she told us of her passion for scuplting.
The garden, by the way, has another sculpture of hers, Wishing On A Star.
Bob Headlee, president of the board for the sculpture garden project, told us: “A lot of people now, when they have relations or friends come to town, they bring them out here. We wanted a place for people to come out and enjoy (the park), exercise, get some fresh air and do some reflection.”
On a recent morning the park and its short trails were filled with dog walkers, runners, even anglers. We couldn’t help but wonder how many of them know what happened there more than 12 years ago, and how quickly it was transformed.
We urge everyone to get out to the park, if you haven’t recently.
What’s more, it will be the home in a couple of months of Joplin’s annual Holiday Tree Trail. Trees can be decorated in a theme that represents the mission of the entering organization or business or their services offered; the trees should be lighted as well. The trail is worth another visit.
Registration will open for previous participants on Monday. Those who are new may register beginning Oct. 2. Registration for all will remain open until Nov. 13.
A kickoff ceremony for the tree trail will be held by the parks and recreation department on Nov. 28; lighted trees will be display through Dec. 31.
Thanks to all who have turned the park from a place of anguish to one of hope and rebirth.
