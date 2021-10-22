It was a good week for downtown Joplin.
It began Monday when Sawyer Smith announced to the Joplin City Council: “I’m happy to say the Olivia building has been saved.”
Much of the clean up of the building and the removal of damaged material from the December fire has been completed, and it won’t be long before the renovation will begin.
On Tuesday we learned that Memorial Hall was recently been added to the National Register of Historic Places, a “great honorary distinction,” Jill Sullivan, who chairs the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission, told us.
On Wednesday, Joplin’s Union Depot was named one of Missouri’s “Places in Peril” by the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation. The latter might not seem like great news, except that in that designation there is a recognition that the building is significant and worth saving, and there is hope that by raising awareness the right person will step forward. What’s more, we learned in poking around that a plan is in the works to get that property before investors nationwide.
“With the state owning it, it limits the marketing,” Lori Haun, director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance, told us, “which is kind of why we are trying to step into the middle of this and get The Glenn Group to push this out.”
The plan would allow David Glenn and The Glenn Group to begin marketing the building coast to coast. The Union Depot has been owned by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources since 1998, but the state had not been marketing the property. Glenn is confident investors will be eager to jump in once they learn about the depot’s past and see its future potential.
“There is a developer who would love this project,” he told us.
The next night, a large crowd gathered for the final Third Thursday of the year, milling in and out of boutique businesses, a craft beer brewery, coffee shops and art galleries. It was quite a show with food trucks, musicians and more.
What will the coming weeks and months bring? We’re optimistic because, between announcements like those last week, and the new courthouse and Cornell Complex going up a few blocks away, it is an energetic time for downtown Joplin.
Haun, speaking of the Union Depot, told us: “I think the depot has more viability right now because the downtown is more viable.”
She’s right, and we thank her and the Downtown Joplin Alliance, all of those at the city, those with the Historic Preservation Commission and with Connect2Culture, as well as the builders and investors who are putting the money, sweat and risk into erecting new and rehabilitating old buildings.
Yes, it was a good week for downtown Joplin — just one of many to come.
