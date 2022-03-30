Wednesday was a hallelujah day for Joplin in our ongoing battle against COVID-19.
Freeman Health System reported it had no COVID-19 patients for the first time in more than two years. None.
That deserves a “hallelujah” shouted from the rooftops.
Mercy Hospital Joplin is not far behind, reporting only three patients Wednesday.
We say “ongoing battle” because it is not over yet, and there could some local patients back in the hospitals soon. Meanwhile, there is a new variant, proving once again that COVID-19 remains unpredictable and a threat to be taken seriously even in the lulls.
While Freeman’s news is welcome, we urge area residents, as always, to use common sense as we go forward. Be vigilant, be responsible, be prepared to get tested if necessary, and get vaccinated and boosted if you still haven’t.
Our hearts go out to all the victims — 213 in the city of Joplin alone, and more than 450 more in Jasper and Newton counties, making a total of more than 660 deaths in the metro area in two years; statewide nearly 20,000 deaths have been confirmed for Missouri, and nationwide, about 1 million. Senior centers, veterans homes and congregate living facilities were hit hardest.
We are grateful for the work of the medical profession and community health care workers. We would not be here without their aggressive efforts guiding us through the pandemic thus far, and we want to acknowledged that they worked heroically to save patients.
Our thanks to the scientists who developed the vaccines that helped turn the tide in this battle. And thanks also go out to the school boards and city leaders who were willing to make tough but at times unpopular but necessary decisions.
For now, we pray and hope that the worst is past, and that lessons learned and goodwill earned in the last two years will not be lost when the next pandemic hits, as it surely will.
