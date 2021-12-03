It hasn’t exactly felt like the holiday season outside lately. Joplin reached a record high temperature of 76 degrees on Thursday, surpassing the previous Dec. 2 record of 74 degrees set in 1970, according to the National Weather Service station in Springfield. We hit 74 degrees on Friday.
But despite the unseasonally warm temperatures, we are full of holiday spirit.
Why?
The annual events we’ve all come to know and love are largely back in person this year after having been canceled or postponed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After it went virtual last year, the 10th annual Joplin Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning drew more than 1,000 runners, joggers and walkers to the downtown area for a refreshing 5K race.
How great it was to see all the hubbub again after a year’s absence.
Communities with dimmed or muted lighting celebrations last year have turned out in full force this year.
In fact, the city of Carthage has even added something new this year: Sparkle in the Park, a massive light display in Central Park. The city of Joplin brought back its Holiday Tree Trail in Mercy Park, an outdoor walk through lighted Christmas trees, after a successful first year last winter.
Popular attractions such as Racine Christian Church’s live Nativity, which attracts hundreds of viewers per year, were videotaped last year, with guests resorting to watching on their TV or computer screens. Not so this year: The Nativity returned live in spectacular fashion.
And who can forget the Christmas parades? Some have already brought cheer and Santa Claus to area communities, while others are still to come.
Joplin’s was notably canceled last year because of the pandemic, but the parade sponsor and entries are ready to celebrate in person this year. Head out to Main Street by 6 p.m. Tuesday evening for the full parade experience.
We are thrilled to see these events and more return this year.
