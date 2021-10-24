Here’s some great news: RAWA is gaining traction.
What’s RAWA and why does that matter?
RAWA, short for the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act of 2021, was launched by U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. R-Mo., and U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., who gets points for growing up in Missouri and attending the University of Missouri.
It will dedicate $1.4 billion annually nationwide — more than $20 million for Missouri — to local and voluntary efforts to protect species of conservation concern. And there are lots of concerns in our own backyard, such as the Ozark hellbender; a quarter of all bat species found in the Ozarks are threatened or endangered; everything from mussels to grassland birds to pollinators are in steep decline.
Here’s an unsettling fact: About 40% of the nearly 100 previously unknown species or subspecies of animals that Lewis and Clark encountered “now have a state- or federal-level designation indicating that active protection or conservation concern is warranted,” wrote Paul Johnsgard, one of the country’s leading experts. “Of these, 13 species are now classified as nationally endangered.”
In fact, some of what the expedition saw is now extinct.
Nationwide, there are an estimated 12,000 species that need help, according to the Conservation Federation of Missouri, and more than 600 of those are in Missouri.
But here’s the good news: RAWA, which Blunt said “will be among the largest, most significant investments in wildlife and habitat conservation,” now has 29 cosponsors calling for a hearing in the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.
Co-sponsors include John Boozman a Republican from Arkansas; and Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, Republicans from Kansas.
Heinrich said in a news release recently that “our children deserve to inherit the full breadth of American wildlife, from bumble bees to bison, that we know today. This legislation will make that possible.”
RAWA is supported by more than 1,500 organizations representing state fish and wildlife agencies, sportsmen and women, conservation groups, and industry associations and businesses.
Tyler Schwartze, executive director of the Conservation Federation of Missouri, said, “This bill will be a boon to Missouri, restoring our grasslands and cleaning up our waterways — without adding new regulations.”
We’d like to see the rest of our senators from the Four-State Area get on board with this.
