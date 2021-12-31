There’s a lot to look forward to in 2022.
One exciting new addition to the downtown Joplin scene will be the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, currently under construction on the parking lot of Memorial Hall.
The past year was already a big one for the arts complex. Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for it on Feb. 1. The complex, which will serve as a home for Spiva Center for the Arts and Connect2Culture, is set to open in late 2022. With its opening will come new theater, venue and gallery spaces for a variety of arts and entertainment events.
Another significant construction project scheduled for completion in 2022 is Dover Hill Elementary School, which is under construction atop the former Dover Hill on the north side of Joplin.
The new school will house students from kindergarten to fifth grade who were attending Columbia and West Central, two of the Joplin School District’s oldest buildings. It will be a welcome update for students from those old schools, which are outdated, not equipped for modern learning, inaccessible to some individuals and, in the case of Columbia, falling apart.
Speaking of old buildings, Joplin’s Memorial Hall could get a second chance at life in 2022. Voters in April will be asked to approve a bond issue for its renovation. The future of the building that serves as a monument to Joplin’s war dead could be decided next year.
The most anticipated event of all is a much-hoped-for return to normalcy in 2022. Residents are exhausted by two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, of being isolated or quarantined away from friends and family, of taking classes online, of masking, of second and third and fourth waves of the virus and its variants. Front-line workers are burned out and tired from two years of illness and death, much of it now unnecessary with the widespread availability of vaccines.
We very much hope for a normal 2022. We want students to enter Dover Hill in the fall, excited to see their friends unmasked and to receive their instruction in person. We want patrons to visit the Cornell Complex for jazz concerts, art showings and much more without having to worry about contracting the virus. We want to see all the exciting new plans for the Joplin area in 2022 that haven’t even been dreamt of yet.
But 2022 can only return to normal if everyone does their part by getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, and by continuing to wear masks if unvaccinated or if in high-risk areas. Make protecting your health and that of your community your New Year’s resolution for a better, brighter 2022.
