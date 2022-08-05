Sunday is our shoutout day — a day we round up and recognize all the selfless things area residents are doing.
Let’s start with all of those who made Tuesday possible: the poll workers. They run a tight ship, and voting was cinch this year. While we’re at it, how about a shoutout to all the county officials who oversee elections and get out the results, often within a few hours of polls closing.
Our thanks for making this most fundamental and necessary American event go so smoothly.
Marian Days
We also want to recognize all those who make the annual Marian Days gathering in Carthage safe and successful.
That includes the public safety workers, city officials and the many residents and businesses who open their doors and welcome the Vietnamese to their town every year.
Marian Days can draw anywhere from 60,000 to 100,000 visits and had been canceled the last two years because of COVID-19. We’re glad its back.
‘Historic operation’
Our thanks, too, to all those animal shelters and volunteers who pitched in to rescue 4,000 beagles from a mass breeding site in Virginia that has been accused of providing inadequate food and medical care.
The Humane Society of the United States called the rescue “a historic operation, our largest ever.” Among the local shelters helping is the SEK Humane Society
People are eager to help by adopting the animals, but please plan to hold off. The animals have to be checked and may need medical treatment before they can be adopted.
Tyson grants
Here’s another bit of news worth a shoutout: Tyson Foods announced recently it has awarded $1.5 million in grants to 63 nonprofit organizations to support hunger relief and community assistance programs.
Many of those are in the Four-State Area.
Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships for Feeding America, said in a statement that more than 38 million people, including 12 million children, are food insecure in America.
Tyson, in its 2021 Sustainability Report, noted that it had donated more than 16 million pounds of protein, valued at $36 million and equivalent to 64 million meals, to support food banks, pantries and hunger relief organizations.
We welcome their ongoing effort to help end hunger.
