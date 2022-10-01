What a moment for baseball.
What a moment for us.
What a moment for Albert Pujols.
We got to witness one of the greatest, one of baseball’s best, who joins a pantheon reserved for the likes of Babe Ruth and Hank Aaron.
Only three other people have hit 700 or more career home runs until last week.
At age 42, and with his career winding down, Pujols went on a late-season run that makes us wish he’d give it another season or two.
Although there are a handful of regular season games left, and the playoffs, we know that eventually all good things come to an end.
Pujols leaves not just with 701 home runs (as of this writing), but more than that, he leaves with other Hall of Fame stats that elevate him to baseball’s elite.
• 2,208 Runs batted in — third all-time, behind Aaron and Ruth.
• 3,378 hits, for 10th all-time.
• 1,907 runs, for 12th all-time.
Don’t let the numbers alone impress you. What we appreciate is that he did it all without a hint of scandal.
Breast cancer moment
October is not just a moment for baseball. It is a moment to join the fight against breast cancer. There are many events coming up, and ways you can help:
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Carthage High School pink volleyball, 5 p.m.; Joplin High School pink volleyball, 5:30 p.m.; MSSU pink volleyball, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13 — Carl Junction High School pink volleyball, 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14 — Free mammogram screenings at Freeman Hospital.
Saturday, Oct. 22 — Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation race/walk, 6:30 a.m., Spiva Park.
Saturday, Oct. 22 — MSSU pink football, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Oct 23 — MSSU pink soccer, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27 — Covers 4 A Cause, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Freeman Hospital lobby.
Friday, Oct. 28 — 10th annual Pink Ribbon Gala, Indigo Sky Casino.
We hope you join in the fight!
One more moment
October is also Maple Leaf month, and that includes one of the signature events of the Joplin Trails Coalition.
You can still register for the Maple Leaf 100 on Oct. 8.
Rides start at 8 a.m. at Kellogg Lake. Four options are available: 15, 46, 66 and 100 miles, with the cost ranging depending on the ride.
The Maple Leaf 100 is one of two fundraising rides for the Joplin Trails Coalition, which manages the 3.5-mile Frisco Greenway that connects Joplin and Webb City, and owns and manages the 16-mile Ruby Jack. That trail runs from Carthage to the Kansas line.
Two miles of that trail from Carl Junction to the state line are not yet complete, and JTC has plans to connect the two trails.
You can learn more about the organization, the trails, and sign up at www.joplintrailscoalition.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.