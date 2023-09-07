It’ll be great to see the lights back on and the parking lot filling again at the former Joplin Public Library on Main Street.
The Creative Learning Alliance on Wednesday took possession of the building, paying the city $1 million for the structure that has been vacant since the library moved to 20th Street a few years ago.
The alliance has plans for a STEAM-based science museum and also announced a $6.5 million capital campaign to remodel and furnish the building, with the goal to have it up and running in 2025 with exhibits and activities. (STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Think STEM, but with art.)
Mayor Doug Lawson called the alliance’s plan for the building a great fit for the community
“Joplin is a city that is fast becoming known as a place for educational opportunities. We have a university with an international mission, we have a Christian college that sends students all over the world, we have a medical school with students from all over the world, and now we have a dental school. Joplin is a learning place, and it’s exciting today to see that grow with opportunities for young people and older people to learn and get excited about learning,” he said.
The new home for the museum is just blocks from a rental space the alliance is using now, at 905 S. Main St. The Creative Learning Alliance evolved a few years ago from a grassroots effort to create a strategic plan for community improvement, Vision 2022. A STEAM-based children’s museum was brought forward at that time by residents.
The former library building was always a first choice for the plan, Audie Dennis, president of the alliance board of directors, told us.
There’s a great historic connection, too: Neely Myers, executive director of the alliance, is the daughter of Phil and Janet Garvin, the last owners of the Connor Hotel, which stood on that location for 75 years, before it became the home of the library.
The museum will be a welcome attraction downtown, bringing business and traffic to the area, and will be great for area children — and adults.
We are thrilled by the announcement.
Joplin also has another, older, empty library building, the former Carnegie Library at 830 S. Wall Ave. We think it, too, will make a fantastic home for some business or office, and are optimistic that the Glenn Group, which has the building listed for sale, and the Downtown Joplin Alliance, which has been working to find an occupant, will be able to find that right tenant.
Luke Gipson, the commercial specialist overseeing that sale, said that, despite the fire in 2022 and some of the wear and tear that came from its neglect, the old Carnegie Library should have another chapter ahead of it, as well.
“This building served our community for many years as a place for the public to come and expand their knowledge. It needs quite a bit of work, but this building can stand to serve our community for another hundred years,” he told us.
So, one down, one to go.
