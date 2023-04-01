A spoonful of history would be good medicine for the sour stomachs in Jefferson City.
A number of proposals are being debated and voted on that would make it harder for residents to use our own initiative petition and referendum power. We urge lawmakers to get to know the history; they might think twice then about their continued meddling.
Do you like roads?
Missouri’s initiative petition process is the reason the state began building highways a century ago, with voter support in 1924 and again in 1928 for bond issues for road construction.
Do you like hunting or seeing deer and turkeys, or trees, or native prairies exploding with spring wildflowers, or hiking on Missouri Department of Conservation land or attending their programs?
It’s the reason we have an independent and science-based approach to conservation in the state, as opposed to politicized conservation commissions like other states that are at the whim and whip of lawmakers. The initiative petition was also used to create the dedicated sales tax that supports conservation.
In 1980, it also was the mechanism used for the Hancock Amendment, which limited state and local taxation; that passed, by the way, with only 55% of the vote, and would not have passed under some of the proposals being considered in Jefferson City.
In fact, Missouri’s initiative petition and referendum process, which has been around since 1908, has worked well.
The Missouri Law Review in 1983 laid out arguments that were made in favor it.
“The most widely accepted argument in favor of the initiative and referendum reasons that while the public may not always trust elected and appointed officials, it will always trust itself. Proponents maintain that all political decisions should strive for legitimacy, and the highest degree of legitimation is achieved when decisions are made directly by the people.
“ ... The initiative and referendum check special interest control of legislative groups. The turn of the (20th) century Progressive movement, inspired largely by disillusionment over big business’s manipulation of the political process, favored the initiative as a way to circumvent political organizations. The forces behind the movement hoped that individual voters would be able to overpower grasping corporations, greedy special interest groups, boss-ridden political machines, and weakened, corrupt legislatures.”
Disillusionment? Grasping corporations? Greedy special interests? All too familiar a century later.
The article notes there are counterarguments.
“Opponents maintain that the general public cannot intelligently decide complicated issues and that the limited membership of the Legislature is more easily assembled and educated.”
And that “voters are more likely than elected representatives to support discriminatory laws because legislators are more susceptible to criticism.”
But in 115 years, neither of those fears has been borne out.
Decades ago, it was the Democrats who tried to weaken the initiative petition process in Missouri, but their efforts were blocked by former Republican Gov. John Ashcroft, who argued that this power belonged to the residents of Missouri.
“It is through the initiative process that those who have no influence with elective representatives may take their cause directly to the people. The General Assembly should be reluctant, therefore, to enact legislation which places any impediments on the initiative power which are inconsistent with the reservation found in the constitution.”
Wise words from history!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.