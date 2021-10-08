Congratulations to Joplin High School on a successful second attempt to resurrect its homecoming parade.
The annual tradition hadn’t been held in years — maybe decades — when JHS students in 2019 decided to stage the parade in downtown Joplin. At the time, they were hopeful that it would become an annual tradition once again, bringing the school and community together.
But then, as we all know, nearly everything was canceled in 2020, including the parade. The noble attempt to bring back that event hit a brick wall before it could even get started.
Thankfully, students, teachers and administrators gave it a second go last week, staging the 2021 homecoming parade for four blocks down Main Street.
“Everyone’s been excited for this,” 18-year-old Zaben Barnes, a JHS senior, told us. “It feels pretty special that they brought it back.”
Indeed. We hope this resurrection will stick, and look forward to the homecoming parade for many years to come.
Monday holiday
Monday marks Columbus Day, which was first celebrated in the U.S. in October 1792 to commemorate the 300th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ famed landing on this side of the Atlantic.
The first official holiday was celebrated 100 years after that, with President Benjamin Harrison declaring Columbus to be “the pioneer of progress and enlightenment.”
Since 1971, when Columbus Day was designated the second Monday in October, it has been celebrated as a federal holiday.
We certainly can take Monday to recognize Columbus as an emblem of European exploration, one of several major players who helped the continent expand its empire to the west.
But we also want to note that Columbus and other explorers brought a significant amount of violence, harm and death to Native peoples here. To that effect, let’s also observe Monday as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which is rightfully being recognized at the federal level for the first time this year.
“For generations, federal policies systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures,” the current administration said in its Indigenous Peoples’ Day proclamation last week. “Today, we recognize Indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society.”
In Northeast Oklahoma, where at least nine federally recognized Native tribes are based, no celebration of the second Monday of October is complete without a nod to the first peoples on this land.
