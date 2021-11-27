Our thanks to all those around the region who dedicate their energy and untold hours to making Christmas fun for all of us.
They’re doing it again this year, and we encourage everyone to get out and take advantage of events that put us all in the Christmas spirit.
Begin with:
• Sparkle in the Park. More than 26 miles of wiring, and 415,000 lights are being used to decorate Central Park in Carthage. There’s a launch at 6 p.m. Monday for the event called Sparkle in the Park. Lyman Burr, who lives with his wife near the park, told us he’s impressed with the city’s efforts. “This is something that seems kind of old-fashioned,” he told us. “It’s retro in the respect that way back in the day when we were kids, towns would decorate to the hilt.”
While you are in Carthage, don’t forget to visit the eclectic and electric light show at the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer at Fairview and Grand avenues, with its half-mile drive-thru of mostly biblical light displays.
• Pittsburg, Kansas, kicks off the area’s parades with its, at 6 p.m., Monday.
• Holiday Tree Trail at Mercy Park, will feature trees decorated by area businesses and organizations on display along the walking trail. Thirty of the trees will be lighted on Tuesday, when there will be dancers, cocoa and even a visit by Kris Kringle. The trees will be lighted for viewing each day through Dec. 31. Visitors can vote for their favorite through Dec. 22. The winner will earn a trophy and a catering package from Texas Roadhouse.
• More parades follow next weekend, including Carterville at 5 p.m., Neosho at 5:30 p.m., Jasper at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Sarcoxie will hold its parade and lighting ceremony after the 2 to 5 p.m. Business Expo that day. Carl Junction has its Christmas parade at 2 p.m. Sunday.
• Carthage’s holiday parade starts at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, after the lighting of the Mayor’s Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. Assistant City Administrator Greg Dagnan told us they are expecting a larger crowd than in the past because of the new Hometown Holidays fun zone being set up immediately south of the square on Fifth Street and in the parking lots between Fifth and Sixth streets. It will include an ice rink made of a synthetic material that allows skating without ice, a huge bounce house, and other fun rides and activities.
• The largest of the area’s Christmas parades — Joplin’s — starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. The theme this year is “Cruisin’ to Christmas.” The parade route will be on Main Street from 15th north to Third Street. Webb City holds its parade at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, followed by Pierce City at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
That’s a pretty good run — two weeks of nearly nonstop Christmas activity, with who knows how many hundreds of floats, miles of lighting and millions of bulbs.
Make a point to get out and enjoy the work of all these volunteers.
