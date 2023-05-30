A court ruling last week was an important victory for schools.
And for local control.
Former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt had sued dozens of school districts, demanding they end measures put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including schools that required masks or that sent students home when they were infected or exposed to the virus.
Most lawsuits were dropped or dismissed, but Lee’s Summit held on, and last week was vindicated by a court ruling, which was pointed: “The attorney general lacked any legal authority to insert himself into the school district’s efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Keep in mind: This case wasn’t about the effectiveness of masking, or closing schools, requiring shots, or any of the other strategies that districts contemplated and/or tried during the pandemic.
This is about who gets to decide.
“There exists no Missouri law allowing the attorney general to involve himself in a school district’s efforts to manage COVID-19 or other disease within its schools,” Jackson County Judge Marco Roldan wrote. “He had no authority even to issue an opinion on those matters to the school district. In neither of his orders nor in his social media communications did he identify a valid legal basis for asserting that the school district was acting contrary to Missouri law.”
It was frustrating that in the midst of a pandemic, with schools challenged to provide the best education they could, they had the distraction of Schmitt’s meddling. School administrators and boards, acting on the advice of local medical experts and the best science, were trying to make the best decisions possible for their students, staff members and communities. School decision were made more difficult by Schmitt, who was not only obviously wrong from the outset, but obstinate to the point of harassment.
The Lee’s Summit School District was no less direct than the judge in laying out its case for challenging Schmitt: “The authority of school districts to adopt COVID mitigation measures does not depend on any authority from DHSS (Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services) or any local health department. ... The Missouri legislature has expressly granted local boards of education wide-ranging power to manage and govern their own affairs, power that you have no authority to interfere with.”
“Consider what the Legislature has authorized school districts to do in the face of a pandemic. Under RSMo. § 167.191: It is unlawful for any child to attend any of the public schools of this state while afflicted with any contagious or infectious disease, or while liable to transmit such disease after having been exposed to it. For the purpose of determining the diseased condition, or the liability of transmitting the disease, the teacher or board of directors may require any child to be examined by a physician, and exclude the child from school so long as there is any liability of such disease being transmitted by the pupil. This law speaks for itself. Not only may a school district exclude from school a child who has COVID; it may exclude from school a child who has been exposed to COVID and who is liable to transmit it pending a medical test or examination to confirm that the child is not afflicted with the disease.”
Doug Hayter, executive director of the Missouri Association of School Administrators, also told the Missouri Independent previously that Schmitt was misreading Missouri law, and that laws governing school districts give boards of education general power to set rules needed to run their districts and specific authority to keep infectious students out of school.
“We still feel strongly that local school districts or governmental entities have the authority to make decisions,” he said.
The judge agrees. It shouldn’t have come to this, but we think the ruling will be critical going forward for the principle of local control of schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.