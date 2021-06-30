Transparency just won big in Missouri, where the concept of open government has been too long on the ropes. This week the Missouri Supreme Court ruled state officials and state agencies must stop charging for the time that attorneys spend reviewing public record requests.
Too often, charging for attorney time has had the effect of denying otherwise legitimate requests, imposing fees that make the cost of public records exorbitant and beyond the reach of the public and the media.
Attorney Elad Gross, who ran for attorney general as a Democrat last year but lost in the primary, had filed a records request with Gov. Mike Parson’s office seeking information about campaign contributions as part of a larger investigation into “dark money,” according to the Missouri Independent. The governor’s general counsel said it would take four months and cost an estimated $3,618.40 to produce the records that belong to the public in the first place.
Gross challenged the ruling, lost at the lower court level but won on multiple points at the appellate level, and now the Missouri Supreme Court in a unanimous decision confirmed the lower court erred.
This ruling will apply to local school boards and city and county government, making it a much larger victory.
The Sunshine Law, which governs open meetings and open records in Missouri, allows governmental bodies to charge the public and the media fees for research and time staff spent to provide access to such records. But Gross argued that attorney review time is not an authorized charge, and the court agreed.
Gross told the Independent: “Now there’s a very clear ruling that those practices have always been illegal, should never have been used to stop the public from accessing public records or members of the media for that point, too. And hopefully those kinds of abuses will now be put to an end.”
Can we get an amen?
We know some state agencies — most egregiously the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services — have evolved a culture of operating in shadow, and, in one of the great insults to open government, are indifferent to spending whatever public dollars are necessary to deny the public access to public records.
Our thanks to Elad Gross and the Missouri Supreme Court.
This was a milestone victory for the people.
Gross also told Missouri Independent: “We don’t see these kinds of cases going up all the way to this level very often, because most people do not have these kinds of resources, do not have the same kind of opportunity that I have as an attorney to be able to actually find justice for regular folks.
“I think that having transparency in our government is a fundamental issue, regardless of party.”
Amen.
