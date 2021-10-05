We add our voice to those raised this past weekend by political and religious leaders who are calling on Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to halt the execution of Ernest Johnson.
But that is not enough; we also call on Missouri to abolish the use of the death penalty.
Johnson, who was convicted of killing three people while robbing a convenience store in 1994, is set to die later today. Over the weekend a number of people weighed in, including Pope Francis, who wrote: “When violence of all types is restrained, even the violence of a legal execution, all of society benefits.”
There can be no doubt about the brutality and heinousness of the crime. Johnson admitted shooting the victims, who worked at a Casey’s in Columbia, attacking them with a hammer and even stabbing one with a screwdriver. He should be kept in prison for the rest of his life, while his victims — Mary Bratcher, 46; Mabel Scruggs, 57; and Fred Jones, 58 — should not be forgotten.
There are valid reasons specific to Johnson’s case to question the use of the death penalty in this instance, including questions about his impairment and intellectual disability. Parson, however, said Monday: “Johnson went to great lengths to plan and conceal his crime,” and he noted that three juries and the Missouri Supreme Court also have reviewed the case.
For us, the question is about whether the death penalty itself can be applied fairly or evenly, and we think the evidence weighs against its use.
There are moral, religious and practical reasons to stop all executions in Missouri, starting with the fact that at least 185 people who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death in this country were later exonerated, including some who were within hours of execution. A handful of those were Missouri cases.
In fact, as Hannah Cox, senior national manager for Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty, told this editorial board earlier this year, one person on death row has been exonerated for every eight who have been executed in recent decades.
Johnson’s guilt is not in dispute, but neither is our ability to wisely use the death penalty an open question any longer.
This is not to argue that we should not be tough on serious, violent crime, but we should at the same time apply justice evenly and fairly. Yet, we have not been able to do that.
Despite every safeguard we erect to prevent failures and the millions of dollars and the massive resources we make available to prevent abuse, failures continue, and cases can drag on for decades, which in many ways continues to haunt the victims and cause them more suffering.
Gov. Parson needs to halt this execution, but more than that, he and our other elected leaders need to seize this moment to halt the use of the death penalty in Missouri.
We believe the time has come.
