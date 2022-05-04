On Tuesday, Missouri executed Carman Deck. He became the 92nd person to die since the state resumed executions in 1989. In all, nearly 400 people have been legally executed within our borders.
While there were questions raised about Deck’s trial and sentencing, and his death sentence was overturned three times because of procedural challenges, there seems little doubt that Deck, who confessed to the 1996 killings of a couple in Desoto, was guilty.
Still, guilt is not the issue; to our minds the issue is whether states can carry out executions fairly, without mistake.
History says they can’t.
Deck’s execution brings to the forefront an issue that is not getting much debate in Missouri, and we are compelled to object to its ongoing use once again.
Chief among our objections is the astounding number of times courts have been wrong. According to the Death Penalty Information Center, at least 187 people who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death have been exonerated — more than 100 of them Black. “These wrongful capital convictions have happened in 29 different states and in 118 different counties, showing that, in whatever part of the country they are tried, capital defendants face an inherent risk of wrongful conviction.”
Four of those cases were in Missouri since 1989.
The Death Penalty Information Center also says there are many more instances of people who were executed but who were possibly or likely innocent, including two such cases in Missouri since 1989.
Questions of race, mental illness and poverty and the role they play, the ongoing blunders of neighboring Oklahoma, the turning tide of public opinion, all raise further questions about the ability of states to carry this out and the direction states should go.
Opposing the death penalty should not be seen as being anti-justice or soft on crime. Locking up the worst criminals for life without parole is still a strong penalty — one that can be done much more expediently at much less cost to taxpayers with less of a toll on victims’ families.
For us, the question is whether the death penalty itself can be applied fairly, humanely and evenly; our conclusion is no.
Despite every safeguard we erect to prevent failures and the millions of dollars and the massive resources we make available to prevent abuse and protect the innocent, failures continue, and cases can drag on for decades, which in many ways continues to haunt the victims and cause them more suffering.
The time has come for Missouri to abolish the death penalty.
