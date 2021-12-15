We applaud Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s announcement this week that the state of Missouri has accepted ownership of 144 miles of the former Rock Island corridor and will turn it into a rail-to-trail park, similar to and also connected with the Katy Trail State Park.
It is great news. Connect that 144 miles with the already developed 47 miles of the Rock Island trail from Windsor to the Kansas City area, and the 240 miles of Katy Trail, and you have a trail network in mid Missouri approaching 450 miles.
But it’s about more than miles.
Keith Laughlin, president of the Rails-to-Trail Conservancy, told this paper not that long ago that adding the Rock Island would create a “bucket list” destination for Missouri that would draw people from across the country as well as overseas.
“There is a tremendous opportunity to build a whole economic development strategy around that, particularly for central Missouri,” Laughlin said.
The Katy, according to figures provided by the state, has averaged about $900,000 a year in costs for small maintenance and capital improvements, including replacing bridges and surfacing, as well as tree trimming and salaries and benefits for staff.
According to that state analysis, the trail attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year who have a total annual economic impact of $18.5 million. That’s a 20-to-1 return.
The Katy supports hundreds of jobs, and a Missouri Department of Natural Resources report concluded: “Hundreds of businesses along the Katy Trail provide a variety of tourism-related services, from wineries, restaurants and shops to bed and breakfast inns, motels and campgrounds. The Katy Trail has been a catalyst for tourism development, and many small businesses depend on the trail for an ongoing stream of customers.”
The Rock Island Trail will cost an estimated $86 million to $116 million to fully develop, said DNR Director Dru Buntin, with much of that needed to refurbish several tunnels and bridges. The state needs to come up with the funding, but communities along the trail can begin developing local sections. Buntin also said that converting the rail corridor into a park could take five to 10 years.
A more recent analysis by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy finds that these kinds of trails in Missouri contribute $507 million in economic activity annually, which could grow to $1.05 billion annually as connectivity improves.
Our thanks to all those who have worked hard for this, including all of those at Missouri Rock Island Trail Inc., the national Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, to Parson and those at the Missouri DNR.
