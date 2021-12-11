We appeal to Joplin residents — who know better than any community the devastation of tornadoes — to remember in their thoughts, prayers and charity the victims of the deadly storms that rolled through parts of the United States on Friday evening.
Among the sites where people were killed: A candle factory in Kentucky, a nursing home in Arkansas, an Amazon distribution center in Illinois. Parts of Missouri also were hit, as was Tennessee.
“We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians, probably end up closer to 70 to 100 lost lives,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday, as rescue efforts were underway, with first responders digging through rubble by hand.
Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said: “This will be one of the most significant, the most extensive disasters that Kentucky has faced.” He also called it “one of the darkest days in the state’s history.”
Ten years after our storm, we can take some satisfaction in the way Joplin has recovered, but anybody who was here in the minutes, hours, weeks and months — even years — afterward knows that we could not have done this on our own. It took the resources of the state and federal government combined with the private sector, churches, civic groups and an inestimable number of volunteers to help us get back on our feet.
Today, we remember all those who came to our assistance, and, grateful that we are in a position to help, urge Joplin residents to join in the response in whatever way they can.
And knowing how susceptible the Midwest is to tornadoes at any season, we also implore communities throughout the Midwest to learn from Joplin’s example and to revisit and adopt tougher building standards for homes, schools, businesses and nursing homes, and to add shelters whenever and wherever possible.
