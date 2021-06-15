We couldn’t disagree more strongly with Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s argument that his office cannot get involved in an open records complaint against the governor because the governor is a client.
The Associated Press and the Missouri Independent have been asking for resignation letters submitted to the governor by Randall Williams, former director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, and Drew Erdmann, former chief operations officer. We think resignation letters are unquestionably a matter of public record, and, in fact, other resignation letters have been turned over to the media in the past, including previous Cabinet-level officials who resigned as recently as 2019.
A complaint was then filed by the Missouri Independent with the Missouri attorney general’s office, which is responsible for enforcing Missouri Sunshine Law. Earlier this week, the AG’s office closed that complaint, and in a letter to the Missouri Independent, Assistant Attorney General James Klahr wrote: “This entity is a client of our office. Staff cannot discuss any action our office may take regarding this issue.”
Meaning that since the AG’s office also represents the governor’s office in legal matters and lawsuits, he cannot investigate him.
But it’s not just the governor’s office. The AG’s office also represents other state agencies, which opens a big door to more of this kind of dismissive argument.
“The attorney general represents the governor’s office, but the attorney general represents every state agency when they get sued,” Bernie Rhodes, a Kansas City-based attorney who specializes in First Amendment law, told the Missouri Independent. “So this would essentially mean that the attorney general has been neutered on any Sunshine Law matter involving any state agency, and that’s absurd.”
This leaves only one remedy: If a member of the public wants the records, they have to put up the money themselves to hire a lawyer and sue.
Jean Maneke, attorney for the Missouri Press Association, told the Missouri Independent that Missouri needs a state office or official who can serve as an independent public records counsel outside of the attorney general’s office, “which claims it ‘represents the state’s interests in ensuring that public meetings and records are open to the extent provided by law,’ but then ducks and stumbles when it finds itself needing to represent those interests in a situation where a public official such as the governor may be violating the law.”
We agree.
The AG’s decision decision sets a bad precedent that will be used in the future to prevent the public from accessing public records. And ultimately, the public — not the governor’s office, not any state agency — is who the AG works for. Or so we thought.
