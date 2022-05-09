The Union Depot was once Joplin’s front door.
It could — and should — return to the forefront once again, one of the first places visitors want to see.
We’re excited that David Glenn, the Downtown Joplin Alliance and others are launching a national marketing campaign to find a developer for the property.
Its story, its architecture, its downtown location ... mean the depot could be a Joplin showplace and centerpiece once again.
Construction began in 1910, but the building has been unused and empty for decades, and Glenn — a former contractor — thinks it may only have a few years left unless something is done.
Sure, it’s an eyesore now, and last fall the Missouri Alliance for Historic Places added it to its “Places in Peril” list, but on the positive side, the building has a lot going for it:
• It was designed by Kansas City architect Louis Curtiss, who has been called the “the Frank Lloyd Wright of Kansas City.” The depot’s concrete construction, with its tall, curved windows and angled features, helped Curtiss earn his national reputation. According to the Alliance, “Curtiss’ design incorporated geometric embellishments to create a Prairie-modern style building.”
• It is on the National Register of Historic Places.
• It is along Route 66, which will be marking its centennial in a few years.
• It is “easily adaptable,” Glenn told us, and could be made to house restaurants and specialty shops, for example.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has held title to the property since 1998, after a previous developer defaulted on money the state had lent for restoration.
“With the state owning it, it limits the marketing,” Lori Haun, director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance, told us last fall. Thus the need for Joplin to market it.
“The large commercial real estate developers around the country don’t know about it,” Glenn previously told us, adding: “There is a developer who would love this project.”
Also working in the depot’s favor is the momentum that has been building downtown with other historic properties, including the Frisco, the former Downtown Y, and the Olivia Apartments, being restored, and the millions of dollars being invested in new buildings,.
We are optimistic.
The Union Depot is not so much a place in peril as it is a place with promise, and we encourage everyone to get behind efforts to find the right partner for the project.
All aboard!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.