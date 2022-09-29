As high school football fans head to the bleachers tonight for the next match-ups, take some time to applaud all the students who aren’t dressed in athletic gear and helmets but whose contributions to the game perfect the crowd experience.
These students include:
• The marching band. It’s incredibly difficult to hold and play a memorized song on an instrument — especially a heavy one, like the tuba — while maintaining correct formation on the field and getting to the right spot on the right beat. One wrong note, one wrong step, and the spell of the show is broken. What these students can do is impressive.
• The dance team. This is another group of students who practice hard but rarely get their time in the spotlight — except for halftime shows. It takes skill to be a good dancer, to get the moves right, and these students have put in the time and effort to get there.
• The cheerleading squad. These students give long hours of practice to build up the strength to hold one another in the air in perfect form, an impossible feat for almost everyone else. They are a little more visible during football games, but their absence would definitely be felt. Who else would lead everyone in chants and cheers in support of the football players?
• The team managers. There are some students who are part of the football team but don’t actually get on the field to play. Instead, they help take care of things on the sidelines. Make no mistake, they put in as much time during the season as those who play, given that they travel with the team and are present for every game.
• The student section. This devoted group of football fans attends all home games, and very often away games as well, to cheer on their peers and pump up the crowd. Their level of enthusiasm and support can’t be topped.
• The student journalists. Most people in the crowd won’t notice these students, but they’re the ones who are preserving the games to memory. They’re along the sidelines taking pictures or interviewing players for the yearbook or school newspaper, or they’re up in the press box recording video for broadcast or an end-of-the-season highlight reel. They are putting to good use the skills they’ve been learning in class.
Be sure to give some appreciation to these students at tonight’s game.
Friday night football wouldn’t be the same without them.
