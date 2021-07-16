We have some amazing people to spotlight this week.
First up is Dale Hoggatt, a teacher at Cecil Floyd Elementary School. He’s been named the 2021 Missouri History Teacher of the Year, an honor from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History that recognizes exceptional American history teachers from elementary school through high school.
Hoggatt, in his 32nd year as an educator, now is eligible to compete for the National History Teacher of the Year honor.
Joplin definitely has some great teachers, and it’s terrific to see one of them being recognized at the state level. But it’s his impact at the local level that remains the most important.
Facebook readers agree: “He is a wonderful teacher,” wrote one, while another said, “He was my fourth-grade teacher over 20 years ago and I still remember everything we did in class. He made fourth grade memorable for me.”
Congrats to Hoggatt on his well deserved award.
Another group of amazing people worth mentioning are the family and friends of Sarah Burton, who disappeared from Joplin three years ago at age 28. Her disappearance remains one of the Joplin Police Department’s primary cold cases.
This group has stayed dedicated to finding the missing mom of two, maintaining a Facebook page devoted to that purpose and periodically holding events to raise awareness of the case and support Burton’s family. Their efforts are hugely important and may prove critical to bringing about a resolution to the case.
Finally, when talking about amazing people, we can’t forget our American Olympic athletes, who will help kick off the delayed 2020 Olympic Games on Friday in Tokyo.
Team America athletes will compete for the gold in a number of sports, displaying their incredible athletic prowess, strength and skills and showing off the hard work that brought them to this point. Best of luck to all! We will be cheering you on from here.
