“I’ve said repeatedly in this campaign that the president was my opponent and not my enemy.”
Those are the words of Bob Dole, the night he conceded the 1996 election to Bill Clinton.
“And I wish him well, and I pledge my support in whatever advances the cause of a better America because that’s what the race was about in the first place, a better America.”
What to take away from the remarkable journey of a remarkable man?
Dole went from the Dust Bowl and Depression of Kansas, to the battlefields of Italy, then back to Russell, where his hometown helped him heal from his war injuries, then on to Topeka, first, and ultimately Washington, D.C.
Perhaps that concession speech is place to begin.
“It’s been a long time since I entered politics way back in 1951 and a lot of things have happened since that time, but some things never change. A few days after I took my seat in the (Kansas) Legislature, a reporter asked me what I had on my agenda. I said, ‘Well I’m going to sit back and watch for a few days, and then I’ll stand up for what I think is right.’ And any of you who wonder what my plans may be in the future, I’m going to sit back for a few days, then I’m going to start standing up for what I think is right for America and right for you.”
Dole was not perfect, and we don’t view previous generations of politicians through some hagiographic haze. They made mistakes, vulnerable to the same flaws we have today, blurring partisanship and patriotism, putting ambition before America, but the best of them — and Dole was one of the best of them — could point us forward despite their imperfections.
Dole gave another speech, this one in Congress, when he announced in the spring of 1996 that he was leaving it to campaign full time for president.
“My time to leave this office has come, and I will seek the presidency with nothing to fall back on but the judgment of the people, and nowhere to go but the White House or home. I will then stand before you without office or authority, a private citizen, a Kansan, an American, just a man.
“But I will be the same man I was when I walked into the room and the same man I was yesterday and the day before, and a long time ago when I arose from my hospital bed and was permitted by the grace of God to walk again in the world. And I trust in the hard way, for little has come to me except the hard way, which is good because we have a hard task ahead of us. ... And some might find it surprising, given the view that Congress has been my life, but that is not so. With all due respect to Congress, America has been my life.”
