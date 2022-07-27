Reading about the flash flooding in St. Louis, we are reminded again not just of Joplin’s own extreme weather tragedy — the tornado of May 22, 2011 — but also of the extreme response. Residents across Missouri were at the forefront of that response, some of the first to pour in beginning that Sunday evening to join in the rescue and then recovery.
Now it is once again our turn to pay forward all the goodwill and sweat equity it took to get our town back on its feet. As we know, cleanup and recovery is a long-term commitment, and in some cases it can take years.
We learned that night, and in the days and weeks and months that followed, that just as no one is an island, no community stands alone. We depend on each other, and will need to even more in the future.
According to the National Weather Service, what St. Louis experienced wasn’t just record rainfall, or record-breaking rainfall, but record-shattering rainfall: More than 9 inches of rain fell from midnight Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday; the St Louis Post-Dispatch reported the old record was around 7 inches, set in 1915, and that was because of the Galveston hurricane.
It’s not just that the old record fell, but by how much it was broken that is the issue here. We’ve been writing about that on this page many times. We aren’t seeing a marginal or even a moderate uptick in the weather, but dramatic shifts. The science is simple: Warm air holds more moisture and drops it more quickly. The result is more severe rainfall events, higher- and faster-rising rivers, more widespread flooding and ultimately more damage and heartbreak.
On one creek studied in the Missouri Ozarks, there were only six times that rainfall amounts of 3 inches or greater per day were recorded in a 50-year period between 1955 and 2005; in a similar 10-year period between 2005 and 2015, there were 10 such days. There have been more since.
Justin Schoof, director of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale’s School of Earth Systems and Sustainability, told the Post-Dispatch: “We’re getting 100-year events much more frequently than every 100 years, because the climate is changing. The storms of the past are going to be smaller than the storms of the future.”
“As the world warms, we shouldn’t expect just really small increases in precipitation. We should expect large increases,” Schoof said.
Claire Masteller, assistant professor of earth and planetary sciences at Washington University, also asked a question that every community ought to be considering: “Those management decisions of how we’re going to reinforce those rivers or what volumes of water our storm water systems are equipped to handle are often made based on historical data. So the question becomes, as we move out of events that we have seen on the historical record, are those infrastructure or engineering choices ones that can accommodate that?”
If climate scientists are right that we should expect more extreme weather — that much seems undeniable — neighbors, communities are states are going to have to rely more often and more deeply on each other.
We can look to history to measure how much things are changing. We also can look to history for one more thing: the lesson of neighbor helping neighbor. That, too, will have to get more extreme.
