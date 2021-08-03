Tonight, a number of Republican contenders for U.S. Senate will make a stop in Neosho.
Whatever your differences, we ask that you unite tonight behind one message: Get vaccinated.
Now some of you have already spoken publicly on the issue, gotten vaccinated yourself and urged the same for your constituents. For that we are grateful. But there is a moment here to push the message further, in an area where far too many are unvaccinated.
We know there is a hard core of anti-vaccine people out there, and there is little that can be said to them, but we also know there are many who can be still be persuaded by the right voices.
Tonight is a moment to make that happen.
