Andrew Bailey, we implore you follow suit.
Specifically, the lawsuit your counterpart in Oklahoma, Attorney General Gentner Drummond, is preparing — a lawsuit to try to recover billions in natural gas costs that Oklahomans began paying shortly after the February 2021 winter storm.
That storm and the subsequent price gouging on natural gas hit those of us in Southwest Missouri too.
We urge Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to take up this fight.
Drummond said his initial investigation did not find any wrongdoing by utilities such as Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co. or Joplin-based Liberty, which purchase natural gas to generate electricity for residential and business customers, but he said that a number of companies that market natural gas to utilities were behind the stupendous price spikes and profiteering that occurred during the storm and its near-record cold.
“Several companies reaped billions of dollars at the expense of Oklahoma families and businesses,” Drummond said during a news conference this week at the state Capitol. “The magnitude of this scheme is staggering and unconscionable. The conduct in question is well outside the parameters and boundaries of ordinary capitalism.”
Missourians, like Oklahomas, have been hit with billions in costs — equally staggering; just as unconscionable — because of what happened, with Liberty and Spire passing those costs to us.
The latest of these increases was allowed earlier this year by the Missouri Public Service Commission, and for Joplin customers of Spire, the natural gas distributor, the cost of gas went from 92 cents per ccf to $1.07 per ccf. (A ccf is a hundred cubic feet of natural gas and a unit to measure usage.)
In a statement, Spire officials said that increase will be about $9.54 per month, or 9.38%, for that typical customer.
“This increase is due to dramatically higher natural gas costs during Winter Storm Uri in February of 2021. Gas costs from that nine-day period were what Spire typically spends on gas in a year. While there was a previous gas cost increase due to Uri, a large sum of those gas costs was deferred over time to lessen impacts on customer bills. This increase is to recover those costs,” the utility said in a statement.
A previous rate increase for Spire West customers, a little more than a year earlier, saw the cost of gas double, going from 40 cents per hundred cubic feet of natural gas used to 79 cents. That change meant an increase of about $24.36 per month, or 41.5%, for the typical natural gas residential customer in Joplin.
Instead of going after the companies that gouged its residents, what Missouri has done is create both a precedent and a mechanism (securitization) for passing this along to ratepayers. We will be paying for many years to come, too, and these natural gas marketers will likely be back if they are not held annountable.
Missouri should be fighting back.
“The companies who reaped billions of dollars on the backs (of) hard-working Oklahomans must be held accountable,” AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl said this week. “Oklahoma utility customers want action to be taken against the companies who bilked customers out of billions of dollars in a matter of days during Winter Storm Uri and further demand the recovered funds are returned to customers immediately.”
Missouri customers do too.
