We know we sound like a broken record — urging, pleading, begging, cajoling, sometimes chastising — in our campaign to get area residents vaccinated and boosted.
But COVID-19 is a beatable, defeatable disease. And yet ... and yet ... we are riding another wave.
According to the Missouri Independent, the state reported almost 10,000 additional coronavirus infections Monday, “making December the second-worst month of the pandemic this year. Only January had more cases.”
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the variant is spreading wildly. The first case of the omicron variant in Missouri was confirmed Dec. 5. Soon afterward, wastewater testing found it in only two locations. A week later, it was in 15 of 63 locations. This week, it was found in 32 of 57 plants, including Joplin’s Turkey Creek wastewater treatment site, as well as other plants in Southwest Missouri.
“I am expecting it to be worse in the next few weeks than it has ever been during the pandemic in terms of cases per day,” Marc Johnson, professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the University of Missouri, told the Independent. His lab helps analyze more than 100 samples from small and large sewer systems around the state each week.
Meanwhile, St. Louis County officials said Monday that the county — of about 1 million residents — averaged 619 new cases per day over the past seven days, which was 58% more than it averaged over the previous seven days.
“St. Louis County has experienced its biggest surge in COVID-19 cases in more than a year, with more than 1,000 new cases reported on Thursday,” County Executive Sam Page said at a news conference Monday. “Not since November of 2020 have we seen such numbers.”
According to The Associated Press, Missouri hospitals are once again struggling to keep up. In Springfield, CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards tweeted that the number of COVID-19 patients has recently risen by about one-third, to 92.
“The best data we have indicates waning vaccine is about 30% effective, with booster over 70% effective,” Edwards wrote. “Please boost to protect our community and weary staff.”
And yet many counties in our area still report vaccinations rates under 40%.
We have the tools to beat COVID-19.
Once again, we urge, plead, beg, cajole ... whatever it takes ... to get the vaccine, to get the booster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.