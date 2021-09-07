One of the long-term challenges for our area is that wages have remained depressed. The role government should play in employer-employee decisions is always a concern and up for debate, but there is no denying some hard truths about local pay.
Wages in Joplin were 72% of the national average last year — $19.80 for all occupations in Joplin, compared with $27.07 nationally, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. For some occupation groups, such as health care workers and medical technicians, the disparity is even wider, with Joplin paying only 70% of the national average.
Even if you make allowances for a lower cost of living, you still won’t close that gap, and the primary driver of our lower cost of living is our housing prices and housing stock. In some cost areas, including utilities, we are even above the national average.
Many large national and regional employers are taking steps that will help close that gap, driven by the market conditions that push businesses to raise wages to compete.
Both Mercy and CoxHealth have announced they will raise their starting wages this fall. Mercy’s starting wage will increase to $15 per hour, while CoxHealth will raise its minimum wage to $15.25 per hour. This change will apply, in both systems, to many entry-level employees who help keep hospitals and clinics running, and who proved themselves vital to fighting the pandemic.
A number of other large area private employers, including Target, Best Buy and Walgreens, have all committed to $15 an hour, and Hobby Lobby last year raised its minimum full-time hourly wage to $17.
Walmart, one of the region’s largest employers, announced last week it is raising wages at least a $1 an hour for more than 565,000 store employees, including many of its front-line personnel. It’s the retailer’s third wage hike for employees over the past year, and the company said it boosts their U.S. average hourly wage to $16.40.
While we recognize that not every business is always in a position to raise employee pay, those that have made this decision have acted on their own, in response to market factors and the need to pay better or find themselves at a competitive disadvantage.
To the extent that those factors will help close the gap between local wages and national wages, that could be a positive thing for the region, driven by natural economic pressure.
