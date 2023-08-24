We’d like to add our voice to those recently honoring two residents — Missouri Southern State University head football coach Atiba Bradley and the late state political leader Ron Richard.
Atiba Bradley
The Missouri Senate recently recognized Bradley, who is the first African American head football coach in Missouri at a college/university (with the exception of Lincoln University, the state’s only historically black college or university). More than that, he is the only African American head football coach in the history of the MIAA, again with the exception of Lincoln University.
The honors Sunday night included a framed resolution presented to Bradley by state Sen. Jill Carter.
“You don’t do the work that we do for acknowledgement, but people are always watching you and everything you do matters,” Bradley told his players after the presentation. “Never, never forget that.”
Among those honoring Bradley were his wife and fellow MSSU alum, Jacquelyn; his children, Briauna, Kiara and Marcus; and his mother, Arlese, and his father, Alvin, both of Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
His mother told the story of a young Bradley carrying home from school a sousaphone that dwarfed him.
“He doesn’t do things halfway,” she told the paper. “He puts his best foot forward and he goes for it. We’ve always been proud of him and his ability to follow through. He’s got heart, he’s got vision and he’s willing to work with people to get things done.
Ron Richard
The same could be said of Ron Richard, a former Joplin mayor, former speaker of the Missouri House and former president pro tem of the state Senate — the only Missourian chosen for those two statewide leadership positions.
Richard died earlier this year, but we wholeheartedly agree with the Joplin City Council decision Monday night to change the name of the Campbell Parkway park and trail to Sen. Ron Richard Memorial Park.
Many city leaders praised Richard Monday night, including current council member and former Mayor Gary Shaw, who said: “The senator was a terrific blessing to the city.”
Both men are deserving of these honors, and we are glad to see their accomplishments recognized.
