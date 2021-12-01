There’s a new coronavirus variant emerging and spreading in other parts of the world: omicron. On Wednesday, a person in California became the first person in the United States to have an identified case of the omicron variant And as of this week, omicron cases have now been identified and reported in 21 countries, including South Africa, Brazil, Japan, the Netherlands and the French territory of Reunion.
Missouri health officials stressed on Tuesday that no omicron cases have been reported in the state and that delta remains the dominant variant here. But it’s only a matter of time until omicron arrives in Missouri — if it isn’t here already, circulating undetected.
In this age of global connectivity, it is certain that omicron will show up in Missouri before too much longer.
Are we prepared?
Recall what happened in Southwest Missouri over the summer as the delta variant, then newly identified, took hold here. Hospitals filled quickly (and to capacity in some places), death rates soared and cases peaked. Health officials repeatedly said that those who were being suffering the most with illness and death were unvaccinated.
Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine.
Maybe it is a variant that produces mild cases. Maybe it will be the most aggressive variant documented thus far.
But why take the risk?
There’s no reason to wait until more is known about how omicron will act when there is a simple way to protect oneself and others right now: vaccination.
COVID-19 vaccines are free and safe, and they have proven effective at reducing the risk of severe illness and death from the disease.
To schedule a vaccination appointment near you, go to vaccines.gov, where you can search for availability by type; call the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hotline at 1-800-232-0233, where help is available in multiple languages; go to MOStopsCovid.com; or call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services hotline at 1-877-435-8411.
