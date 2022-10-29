Given the drought and the stress to our trees, we weren’t sure what to expect, but it turned out we are having a spectacular fall.
“Autumn is a second spring,” wrote the French Nobel laureate Albert Camus, “where every leaf is a flower.”
If you haven’t taken time to get out and experience the Ozarks in October, you have cheated yourself; do it before the last of our red, orange and yellow leaves turn brown and are swept out of the trees and scattered by north winds bringing in winter.
Christopher Marion
We’d like to applaud all of those who had a hand in designating a portion of Missouri highways 76 and 71 in McDonald County in honor of a fallen solider, Christopher Marion.
A McDonald County graduate and former JROTC member, Marion was killed by a roadside bomb on Feb. 22, 2006, at the age of 20, near Hawijah, Iraq.
Last week’s assembly at McDonald County High school involved hundreds of students and community members, and the McDonald County High School band — of which Marion had been a member — played the national anthem on the same field where he once marched.
“I want each of you to take 30 seconds to think about what your definition of what a hero is,” Vice Principal Kim Harrell told the crowd.
“... Guys, for Chris Marion, life didn’t go on. He paid the ultimate sacrifice for me, for you, his family, his friends, and his country … Now if there’s not a better definition of a hero than that … I don’t know what is.
“That is the type of person Chris was. He always put others before himself and I hope when you drive this highway … and someday your child or grandchild asks about that sign, that you can say he was a hero.”
Kansas grants
We also applaud the efforts of two organizations in Southeast Kansas that support sexual assault victims and survivors and that were also named reciopients of a portion of $22 million in grants announced last week by Gov. Laura Kelly.
In Crawford County, $344,211 was awarded to the Safehouse Crisis Center, which serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking, and offers crisis intervention, emergency shelter, victim advocacy, public education and community awareness, statistical analysis, and involvement in legislative reform.
And $87,480 also was awarded to the Children’s Advocacy Center, which coordinates the efforts of law enforcement, protective services, medical and mental health providers, and family advocates during investigations of child sexual abuse.
“Survivors of crime deserve the resources and support they need to overcome trauma, achieve stability and independence, and see justice served,” Kelly said in a statement. “This funding goes directly to organizations across the state working to accomplish that mission.”
