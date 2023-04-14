We’d like to join others in offering our congratulations to the Joplin police officers who were honored this week during the Grand Cordon awards ceremony recognizing exceptional effort.
In all, 51 officers and dispatchers received commendations for their actions, many in the wake of the March 2022 shooting of three policemen — Officers Jake Reed and Rick Hirshey and Cpl. Ben Cooper. Reed and Cooper were killed, and Hirshey was hospitalized but has since returned to work.
Among those honored Tuesday was Hirshey, for his actions that day. He and Capt. William Davis were presented the “Medal of Valor Combat Cross” for their involvement in the pursuit of the gunman. It was Davis who ultimately shot and killed the gunman even though he had come under fire.
Also honored were the wives of officers involved in the tragedy, properly acknowledged as part of the blue family.
The list of those were honored is long — too long to repeat here, you can read about it on page 1 of the Globe this morning, and it includes a number of other heroic officer actions.
They came to the rescue of prisoners experiencing medical problems.
They provided lifesaving treatment to a woman who was suffering from a drug overdose.
They shot and stopped a suspect who had sprayed another officer with pepper spray during a pedestrian stop.
All the while, the officers continued patrolling streets and neighborhoods, solving crimes and putting dangerous men and women behind bars.
The list of those honored is a reminder to us of a couple of things: The risks, often unrecognized by most of us, that these men and women take every day, and the heroic efforts, also often unseen and unrecognized, that they take as part of their promise to protect and serve.
We would like to add our voice in thanks as well for all they have done.
