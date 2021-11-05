Mark McCloskey needs to dial down the paranoia. A candidate for U.S. Senate from St. Louis, McCloskey recently told a gathering in Osage Beach that those refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine would end up with “their name on a list,” according to the Missouri Independent.
What list? Whose list? He didn’t say.
He did say that jobs were only going to be left to those he characterized as “indoctrinated sheep.”
He then went on to add that by not getting the vaccine: “You’re self-identifying yourself as a person who would stand up and resist the central government. And ladies and gentlemen, every place where the left has taken over — when they get complete control — what they do with that list of people who have resisted, the known resistors, is those people get eliminated. That’s what this list is all about.”
Afterward, McCloskey tried to back away from his remarks, saying he wasn’t inferring the government was going to “disappear” those who refuse to get vaccinated. Except that in that same interview, McCloskey also told the Independent that “history shows that when the ‘the left has taken over,’ such as in the Soviet Union or China, ‘known resistors of the government get eliminated. ... How many millions of people did Stalin kill? How many tens of millions of people did Mao kill? ...” McCloskey said. “It is their modus operandi to eliminate by death or opposition.”
McCloskey’s is catering to the lowest form of campaigning with this kind of dangerous rhetoric.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.