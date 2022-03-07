Dumping Russian vodka may show solidarity with the Ukrainian people but causes little in the way of real pain for Russia. That will come when the United States and its allies ban Russian oil and gas imports. A growing bipartisan coalition is calling for such a ban, including U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Kansas’ two Republican senators, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, among others. That Hawley and Pelosi found common cause tells us something.
“We have more than enough ability in this country to produce enough oil to make up for the percentage we buy from Russia,” Rubio said over the weekend.
We agree.
“The people in my state of West Virginia believe it’s basically foolish for us to keep buying products and giving profit and giving money to Putin to be able to use against the Ukrainian people,” Manchin said.
Missourians, too.
However, this will mean real costs for us at the pumps in our region, where gas prices already ranged from $3.30 to $3.50 per gallon early Monday in Joplin and are sure to climb higher. The average price for a gallon of gas in the United States this weekend already pushed past $4 per gallon, according to AAA.
Manchin said he would gladly pay 10 cents a gallon more for gasoline to help the Ukrainians, adding: “This is war.” He’s right about the latter, but we think he’s underestimating the price increases we could see at the pump, which will be affected by a number of unknowns, including the impact of other sanctions and the length of the war.
Still, we believe this is a cost locals are ready to bear if it helps bring about the needed pressure to shorten the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked for the worldwide ban on the purchase of Russian oil and natural gas, adding that it will have a more immediate and dramatic impact than the other U.S. and allied sanctions.
The U.S. imports less than 10% of its oil from Russia, and it is naive to think other nations won’t be quick to try and take our place, but banning it will do two things for the United States: It will focus our priority toward energy independence, and at least we will no longer be subsidizing a war criminal.
Keystone Pipeline
Meanwhile, we urge President Joe Biden to revisit his decision on the Keystone pipeline. He revoked the permit as one of his first actions upon taking office.
We’ve long supported the Keystone pipeline, which would move Canadian oil from Alberta to the Gulf Coast through the Midwest, but with some conditions.
Keystone has to be part of a long-term national energy independence strategy that moves America away from everything but U.S. and Canadian energy. We’ve always said one of our greatest vulnerabilities — militarily, economically and even environmentally — is dependence on oil from unstable, violent and hostile corners of the world, some of which serve as pipelines that send U.S. oil money to terrorists. Russia is part of that unstable, hostile world.
Some critics have called Keystone an “export pipeline,” meaning that most oil will leave the country and big oil companies profit but little else changes for Americans except that we assume the environmental risk. Energy produced in North American should remain here until we are 100% free from all imports.
Finally, Keystone requires a strong Environmental Protection Agency to make sure it is done in the safest, most responsible manner possible. In 1988, a Shell Oil pipeline ruptured in Missouri and poured more than 860,000 gallons of crude oil into the Gasconade River. It was then the worst inland oil spill in U.S. history.
If Keystone can move our country in the direction of energy independence, if it helps break the back of Russia and shorten the war, we say: Full speed ahead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.