Summertime ... time to, as Ralph Waldo Emerson advised, “live in the sunshine, swim the sea, and drink the wild air.”
But sometimes the air is ... well ... undrinkable, not so much wild as ... noxious.
Here’s a solution: Let’s just ban smoking of tobacco and other products at any public park property, including all city and state parks. The city can take up the one with an ordinance; lawmakers can take up the other for the state.
Ban all vaping, too.
Smoking marijuana in public is already verboten, but apparently some people haven’t gotten the message. We prefer to smell the early summer honeysuckle.
No one wants to spend their day fishing at Roaring River only to have somebody nearby, fishing the same or an adjacent hole, vaping or cranking out clouds of smoke from cigarettes. No one wants to see some of the spectacular city- and state-owned sites in Missouri littered with cigarette butts, either.
Missouri prohibits smoking in buildings at state parks, but that’s not enough any longer.
People go to parks not to be inside the buildings, but to breathe deep the fresh air. Allowing smoking and vaping in city and state parks strikes at the very reason some people go there in the first place.
Other states ban smoking in parks, with exceptions for things like smoking in your own vehicle or RV.
The National Park Service has strict laws against smoking cigarettes and vaping, and they are only allowed in designated areas. Smoking or vaping on trails is prohibited.
And, of course, marijuana also is prohibited in federal parks even though it may have been legalized in the state where the federal park is located. That rule also applies to all federal land, by the way.
“Some old-fashioned things like fresh air and sunshine are hard to beat,” said Laura Ingalls Wilder — a Missourian, by the way.
