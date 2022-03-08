We can never say it enough this time of year: Take weather warnings seriously.
We are at the beginning of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, and no knows better than Southwest Missouri how quickly the weather can shift from serene to savage, especially this time of year as cold and warm air masses collide.
This week is an opportunity to take stock of your own preparedness, and to remind yourself of some basics.
During a watch, keep you ears and eyes open. During a warning, seek shelter.
Tuesday’s focus was on tornadoes, and no one in Joplin should need to be reminded to take watches and warnings seriously.
Wednesday’s focus is on lightning, with the National Weather Service pointing out that lightning at school-sponsored athletic events is a growing problem. This is a reminder for all athletes. parents, coaches and school officials to take all warnings seriously.
A bolt of lighting, by the way, is hotter than the surface of the sun, according to the National Weather Service, and there are 25 million lightning strikes a year in the United States.
On Thursday, the emphasis is on hail and wind. Friday’s focus will be on flooding. According to the National Weather Service, flooding is one of the deadliest weather-related killers, and as weather patterns change, we are getting more frequent and more severe flooding in the region, which will likely mean more deaths.
Most storm deaths are preventable provided we take watches and warnings seriously and follow some commonsense rules, such as “turn around, don’t drown.” But also remember, many auto accidents occur during severe thunderstorms, and we can’t help but wonder how many traffic deaths and injuries could have been avoided simply by waiting.
The National Weather Service recommends getting your property ready for severe weather by, for example, trimming back trees and branches near your house and garage, and making sure outdoor objects are secured.
If you haven’t already, purchase a weather radio and sign up for severe weather alerts on your phone. Watch joplinglobe.com for the latest on incoming storm systems, tornadoes and flooding.
Take a few minutes to remind your family where to seek shelter, and gather up water, food, medicine, flashlights and batteries, a spare cell phone charger and even extra clothes and emergency tools, such as a crowbar, and put them in a safe place that you can get to during a storm.
We urge everyone to play it smart this spring.
