We want to take a moment to congratulate those three Southwest Missouri football teams still in contention for state titles.
The Globe noted last weekend that the Carthage Tigers, ranked No. 1 in Class 5, “certainly looked championship-worthy” in their performance against Lebanon.
Now 11-1, the Tigers host Francis Howell on Saturday.
This will be the first Final Four appearance for the Carthage Tigers since their 2019 run when they captured their first state championship in school history.
Meanwhile, in Class 2, strong seasons by both Lamar and Seneca have set them up for a battle this weekend.
The Seneca Indians, now 11-1, earned their spot in the Final Four of the Class 2 state playoffs by beating undefeated Liberty (Mountain View) 28-14 last Saturday.
The Indians play Big 8 West rival Lamar, also 11-1, following the Tigers 54-0 victory over Holden. Lamar’s defense was so dominant that Holden didn’t pick up a first down until there was just one minute to play in the fourth quarter.
Saturday’s game in Lamar promises to be a hot one. Lamar lost to the Indians 36-33 during the regular season, but the trophy-laden Tigers have a long tradition of winning. Their victory last weekend over Holden earned them a berth to the Final Four for the third straight season; it’s also the program’s 10th semifinal appearance in the last 12 years.
“I think it speaks volumes for our conference,” Seneca coach Cody Hilburn told us after the game. “To meet a conference foe in the semifinal game, I think that’s a pretty neat deal.”
Southwest Missouri demonstrates year after year that football thrives here, regularly producing class contenders and champions, and that is true again this season. We wish Carthage, Lamar and Seneca all the best this weekend.
