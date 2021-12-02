What to say to Webb City and Lamar as they return once again to the state championship games that have become so familiar to both of them?
Good luck?
That seems inadequate.
Their programs aren’t built on luck. They are built on hard work, discipline and the determination to live up to a legacy other schools can only dream about. These programs are built on believing in themselves.
Last weekend, Webb City knocked off undefeated Jackson, which had racked up 26 consecutive wins, including last year’s state title, before the Cardinals’ decisive victory. Cardinal defense held Jackson, which averaged 48 points per game this season, to less than half that in the 35-21 Webb City victory.
The Cardinals take on third-ranked Holt on Friday night in the Class 5 Show-Me Bowl at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Webb City Coach John Roderique has led Webb City to 12 state titles — the most of any high school coach in state history — in 24 years.
“If you just keep reminding the kids to keep having faith and keep battling and keep fighting, anything can happen,” Roderique said after last week’s victory.
Meanwhile, undefeated Lamar returns to the Class 2 Show-Me Bowl on Friday afternoon after surviving a close call (21-20) last weekend against Richmond. The Tigers play Lutheran St. Charles in Columbia.
Lamar has a chance at its ninth state title since 2011.
Lamar coach Jared Beshore told us: “The kids have worked extremely hard and have bought into what we wanted to do as a coaching staff. They have worked their tails off and have competed each and every week in the playoffs to get another week of football. I’m very proud they got to earn the last week of football and get the chance to compete for a state title.”
So, instead of luck, let us offer our best wishes.
For two more state titles. And that no one gets injured.
And let us offer our thanks, for the sacrifices and sweat of these students, and for the annual reminder that hard work, discipline, and believing in yourself and your teammates is the path of champions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.