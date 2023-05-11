We’d like to add our voice to those denouncing the release of Ronnie Busick next week.
There was no justice in this case.
Lorene Bible used a barnyard expletive to describe the decision to release Busick after just 21/2 years in prison.
We agree.
It is “bull----”
Busick, 71, is the lone surviving suspect convicted of playing a role in the December 1999 abduction and slaying of the two 16-year-old girls, Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, as well as the killing of the Freeman girl’s parents and the torching of their home near Welch, Oklahoma.
He pleaded guilty in July 2020 to being an accessory to the slaying of the girls. Under the terms of his plea, Busick was to serve 10 years of a 15-year sentence in prison to be followed by five years of probation in exchange for telling investigators what he knew about the slayings and where the girls’ remains might be.
Two other suspects in the crime, Warren “Phil” Welch and David Pennington, died before charges were ever brought against them, and Busick was unable to provide information the family wanted, so to this day the bodies of the two teenagers have never been found.
Loren Bible said the Bible and Freeman families were not told when the plea deal was reached in July 2020 that Busick would be permitted to serve anything less than 85% of his sentence on a conviction for accessory to murder.
“We should have been told that,” she said the Globe. “Nobody told us that.”
Bible’s argues that being an accessory to a murder “is just like you did it” and that Busick should be punished in the same manner as murder or any other violent crime.
On that we also agree.
But Busick was granted credit for serving about two years and seven months in jail awaiting resolution of his case. According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, he then entered the prison on Dec. 9, 2020, and almost immediately began being granted credit of 60 days for each month served with good behavior. Lorene Bible told us the family should have been informed of that before the plea offer was first made.
She also told us said the Department of Corrections has informed the family that’s the policy and that there’s nothing to be done about it.
The suffering of the Bible family in this tragedy has been enormous, and now, on top of that comes this miscarriage of justice, freeing the lone surviving suspect.
Oklahoma politicians, who like to pose as tough as crime, need to address what appears to be a serious flaw in sentencing guidelines. Victims and their families should be guaranteed that 85% means 85%.
