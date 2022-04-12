A bill being championed by U.S. Rep. Roy Blunt and others in the U.S. Senate seems like common sense and couldn’t be more timely.
Blunt and others, Republicans and Democrats, are advocating for legislation that would require the U.S. attorney general to propose a program to provide treatment for job-related PTSD and similar stress disorders to first responders, including police officers, firefighters, EMTs and dispatchers.
It is called the Fighting Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Act of 2022 and notes that these men and women “are on the front lines of dealing with situations that are stressful, graphic, harrowing and life-threatening,” and that their work puts them at risk of developing PTSD and acute stress disorder.
In fact, the legislation notes that 30% of emergency responders develop behavioral health problems, versus 20% of the general population. Because of this, they also are more vulnerable to dying by suicide.
“First responders face incredibly dangerous and stressful situations every day,” Blunt said in a statement announcing the bill. He is, by the way, co-chair of the Senate Law Enforcement Caucus.
Other key senators also on board with this bipartisan bill include Chuck Grassley and Todd Young, Republicans, and Sherrod Brown and Dianne Feinstein, Democrats.
“In times of crisis, we count on first responders and dispatchers to deliver life-saving aid — often at their own exposure to tremendous risk,” Grassley said in a statement. “Beyond the physical scars, this essential service can also take a mental and emotional toll. This bill takes an essential step toward ensuring that the brave individuals who respond in critical situations have access to mental health services needed to manage stress, stay healthy and continue to serve our communities.”
The legislation also recognizes that many law enforcement agencies do not have the capacity to provide mental health counseling themselves, or access to it.
Given our community’s own recent trauma, and the ongoing risks and stress these first responders face daily, this seems like a worthwhile program that deserves a hearty endorsement.
