Congressman Billy Long’s decision to double down on the claim that the election was stolen is a mistake, and we urge him to take a page — whole chapters, even — from Chris Christie’s latest book, “Republic Rescue.”
Long has been a popular choice in Southwest Missouri, winning since 2010 with two-thirds or more of the vote, and we’d rather he focus his Senate bid around traditional Republican strengths, such as being pro business and lowering taxes, that serve his constituents, rather than perpetuating misinformation about the 2020 election and diluting confidence about the democratic process.
In his latest campaign ad, Long falsely claims “the Democrats rigged the election. ... I’m running for Senate to stop the insanity ... and stop the Democrats from stealing another election.”
Long offers no evidence to support his claims — there isn’t any. This has been rejected ad infinitum by investigations and court hearings at the local, state and federal levels.
He is of course after Donald Trump’s endorsement, as are his leading Republican rivals.
Long notes that “I was one of the first to support Donald Trump for president,” but someone who got on that bus even earlier was Christie. And in his book, the former federal prosecutor dispenses with stolen election nonnsense and calls Trump’s claim that the election was stolen an “irresponsible” and “dangerous” piece of political rhetoric, and says Trump’s legal team who advocated it were “deceiving the country.”
“They did it all without any basis in fact and were quickly dismissed by judges in every state where they challenged the results,” Christie writes.
Christie, who like Long has higher political ambitions (thus the book), argues that Republicans will only have the long-term support of the American people when they tell the truth about 2020. We agree.
He writes: “We Republicans need to discredit and marginalize the conspiracy theorists and truth deniers. ... this is imperative for us to be taken seriously as a party by voters we lost at the presidential level in the 2020 election.”
