Congratulations to Kansas on landing the Panasonic plant.
The deal is staggering: A $4 billion investment. 4,000 direct jobs paying $30 an hour. Nearly as many secondary or indirect jobs. Thousands more construction jobs.
Tim Carpenter with the Kansas Reflector reported: “Winning the project is estimated to deliver $2.5 billion in annual economic benefit to Kansas. For each $1 invested by the state in the battery plant, Kansas officials said, the anticipated return over five years is thought to be $20.50.”
What are lessons to take away from this?
First, it took an extraordinary level of cooperation, on one level between state and federal lawmakers, and on a deeper level between Republicans and Democrats. One recruiting trip included U.S Sen. Jerry Moran, a Republican with a lifetime rating of 85.8% from the American Conservative Union Foundation, and U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, a Democrat, with a 5.9% rating from the same group.
If these two found common cause on this project, lawmakers can find common cause on a host of other important issues.
It also took bipartisan sacrifice. This is no doubt a big boost to Laura Kelly’s chance for reelection, landing, as Carpenter reported, “the largest electric vehicle battery plant in the world.” Carpenter also noted that her likely opponent for governor, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, “has criticized Kelly’s ability to grow the state’s economy.”
Lawmakers put the good of the state and their constituents and communities above political self-interest. Would that we did more of that too.
Kansas also bet big, putting together an incentive package containing nearly $830 million in investment tax credits, payroll rebates, training and education aid, relocation funding, and more.
We’re skeptical of these large megadeals, convinced they are often more promise than payoff, and urge lawmakers to put together a bipartisan committee to evaluate just how much Panasonic is investing, how many jobs are created, how much Kansas is paying along the way, and whether the state is getting that 20-to-1 return. Their report should be made public annually.
We also urge lawmakers to invest in one more thing: Environmental oversight. Battery production is fraught with trade-offs, and Kansas, having already committed $830 million, should not have to sacrifice one acre of land, one drop of water, or one breath of clean air. That will likely mean investing just as aggressively in environmental protection, and if necessary, enforcement. The EPA’s own estimates have shown a more than 30-to-1 return on investment for money spent on clean air, for example.
Having landed the deal, Kansas now needs to assure residents that those investments are paying off.
