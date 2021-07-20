We’re going to miss Roy Blunt, who shows an ability to work across the aisle at a time when bipartisanship is rarer than a red wolf in the wild.
On Tuesday, Blunt, a Republican who will retire next year, joined Martin Heinrich, a Democrat from New Mexico, to introduce the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act of 2021 in the Senate.
It will dedicate $1.4 billion annually ($21 million for Missouri) to local and voluntary efforts to protect species of conservation concern. And there are lots of concerns: Ozark hellbenders are at risk of disappearing in our lifetime; a quarter of all bat species found in the Ozarks are threatened or endangered; 70% of the continent’s freshwater mussels, including many in the Midwest, are either already extinct or threatened with extinction. We could go on — grassland birds, for example.
Among other things, the legislation would:
• Make funding available for habitat restoration and other efforts for more than 12,000 species of wildlife and plants that are of conservation concern (603 in Missouri), including 1,600 listed as threatened or endangered.
• Direct fees and penalties assessed for environmental violations to help fund RAWA.
A similar measure was launched in the House.
This legislation has the endorsement of Sara Parker Pauley, director of the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Conservation Federation of Missouri, the National Wildlife Federation and others.
That’s pretty good — and pretty green — company.
Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation, said it is “by far the most important piece of wildlife legislation in the past half century.”
This comes on the heels of the Great American Outdoors Act, which was passed and signed last year. It uses money from energy development to provide up to $1.9 billion a year for five years for infrastructure upgrades in national parks, forests, wildlife refuges and more. It also uses royalties from offshore oil and natural gas leases to permanently support the Land and Water Conservation Fund to the tune of $900 million a year.
It was considered one of the most important pieces of conservation legislation in a generation, and Blunt was one of the leaders on this, too.
There’s no shortage of work awaiting us, to preserve both biodiversity and bipartisanship. Roy Blunt just gave a big boost to both.
We urge all other lawmakers to get behind this.
