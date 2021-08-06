A favorite story from the annals of the Globe concerns one rather unorthodox newspaper delivery in 1911.
A Joplin miner, Joseph Clary, 32, was working the White Oak mine in Villa Heights when there was a cave-in, trapping Clary in a drift 90 feet below the surface. The effort to reach him involved hundreds of people and was, as you might guess, front-page news. It took three days, but other miners finally punched a shaft into that drift.
“Boys, he lives,” a miner on the surface shouted, prompting cheers from the crowd.
That shaft became a lifeline, as first whiskey, water, milk, tobacco and fried chicken were lowered. Then came an electric light and a phone line. Clary called his family, but the next call went to Globe City Editor Ray Cochran, who congratulated Clary on “the plucky fight you have made.”
“How are your accommodations?”
“They are all right now — I have a light and a telephone.”
“You say you have a light?”
“Yes, I have now.”
“Can you see sufficiently to read in the mine?”
“Yes, I read this morning’s Globe.”
“Good: We’ll send you some more later papers in the morning.”
“Send them down. I’ll certainly read them.”
Clary was brought up safely the next day.
The Globe, founded Aug, 9, 1896, was then 15 years old.
This month, we celebrate our 125th anniversary. Today, delivering the news is much easier. You can still get it delivered to your door, of course. And should you find yourself trapped underground, we’ll still drop one down. But getting the paper to our readers now is as simple as a couple computer clicks, taking you to joplinglobe.com.
For 125 years, the Globe has been there with you, through wars, depressions, pandemics, natural disasters ... you name it. And change. Relentless, unstoppable change.
From one neighbor to another, from one survivor to another, we just wanted to use this space today to thank our readers, a good number of whom have been with us more than half of our existence.
We also want to recognize the professionalism, passion and extraordinary lengths to which reporters, photographers, editors, printers and delivery crews have gone in order to bring you the news for these past 125 years.
Who knows what the next 125 years will bring. Perhaps one day an astronaut from Joplin will open up a mobile device on the moon or on Mars to keep in touch with their hometown, and they’ll send us a signal: “I read this morning’s Globe.”
Wherever the adventure takes us, we want to humbly say: It has been our honor to provide such an important service to you and to the region.
Here’s to the next 125 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.