Imagine what the reaction would be if you learned 20% of Missourians didn’t have access to electricity.
Or clean water.
And what your reaction would be if you were in that 20%.
Well, 20% of Missourians — more than 1.25 million people, according to one study — do not have access to a vital piece of 21st century infrastructure: high-speed internet.
In this day and age, that’s a gap that must be closed, and thankfully, that’s happening.
Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced that Missouri will receive more than $1.7 billion in federal funding to help close that gap. It’s part of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, which passed in 2021 and invests more than $1 trillion in everything from highways and bridges to rail and the grid. It also included billions for broadband.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, in making the announcement, thanked former U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt for his work to help secure this funding, and added, “This significant allocation will greatly assist our ongoing investments in Missouri’s broadband infrastructure and build upon our recent $400 million investment.”
Oklahoma will receive nearly $800 million and Kansas more than $450 million.
“This historic investment gives Kansas the greatest opportunity to date to end the digital divide,” Jade Piros de Carvalho, the state broadband director, said in a statement.
The pandemic, for all the lives lost and suffering it caused, for all the economic havoc it triggered, did us one favor: It exposed that digital divide and highlighted the critical importance of inexpensive, reliable broadband access as students tried to study and stay connected, as employees shifted to work from home and as many people had to rely on rural medicine. Many found problems with access and cost.
Earlier this year, BroadbandNow Research compiled a comparison of all 50 states and ranked them for overall coverage and the quality of their connections.
West Virginia was the worst, but Missouri and Oklahoma were in the bottom 10; Kansas ranked 30th.
Fast internet access is important not just to the economies of these states, to the education of our children, but also for our health and safety.
With a federal government dragged down by a $32 trillion national debt, it’s imperative that we spend our money judiciously, but spending money on infrastructure has been shown time and again to be a good investment that pays dividends, and that will be the case with with broadband as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.