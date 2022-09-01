“If you ever plan to motor west
Travel my way, take the highway that’s the best
Get your kicks on Route 66”
Well done, Carthage
We applaud the owners of the Boots Court, past and present, as well as those Route 66 aficionados, the city, the National Park Service, and everyone who has had a hand along the way preserving and restoring the Boots Court.
Part of it reopened for business this summer, and rooms are already being rented at the “emerald jewel of the route,” so called because of its glowing green neon sign.
The 83-year-old motel is now under the ownership of a not-for-profit foundation called the Boots Court Foundation.
Kim Bausinger, manager of the Boots Court, told us five rooms in the back building of the motel are renovated and open for renting. Work is continuing on the main building, which holds eight rooms, including the room where legendary movie actor Clark Gable once stayed.
“We’ll have the Clark Gable room back,” Bausinger said. “It’ll have some Hollywood glam in it. Where the rooms in the back are the double rooms, and they’re a little bit bigger and have softer colors; the rooms in the front will have a little bit brighter color scheme.”
By the 1990s, the Boots had become dilapidated and was used as long-term, low-income housing.
In 2011, the owner defaulted and the motel was sold to sisters Debye Harvey and Pricilla Bledsaw at a foreclosure auction. The sisters had traveled Route 66 in the past and dreamed of owning a motel on the Mother Road. They had some experience in historic preservation and grant-writing, so they began the long process of restoring the Boots to its former glory.
When they retired, a group of Carthage residents, under the name C Town LLC, bought the motel and formed the Boots Court Foundation, and are continuing the preservation.
We are encouraged by the work we see going on along the Mother Road, especially because its centennial is just a few years away, in 2026.
We have said before and will continue to plead the case for Route 66 to become America’s national park, given its historic and cultural impact. Each state could get a visitor center to tell a different part of the tale. Route 66 is national story and deserves national park status to preserve and interpret it for future generations.
In the meantime, we appreciate the great work going on in Carthage to save that history and tell that story.
As for Congress: Won’t you get hip to this timely tip?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.