February is designated as Black History Month, a celebration of Black Americans that dates to the conception of Negro History Week by historian Carter G. Woodson and his Association for the Study of Negro Life and History in 1925.
A half-century later, the celebration was expanded to a full month, with President Gerald R. Ford urging Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history,” according to the Library of Congress.
Anyone looking to celebrate Black History Month locally has several opportunities to do so in the coming week.
Groups at Pittsburg (Kansas) State University will host a “Black Love” make-and-take event for the campus and the community beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday in Room 201 of Porter Hall.
Participants will explore poetry and short stories and have an open discussion about what Black love is and what it looks like. While the readings and discussion are happening, participants are invited to paint what they feel and interpret what it means for them. Supplies will be provided.
The event also will be livestreamed on the PSU Black Student Association’s Facebook page. Supplies may be picked up in Horace Mann Room 104 between noon and 5 p.m. on Wednesday or Thursday for anyone who wishes to participate virtually.
Missouri Southern State University’s social work department will host a free community event from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday in the Mills Anderson Justice Center auditorium. The theme is “Addressing Black Health and Wellness: Understanding Systemic Barriers to Inclusion.”
Dola Flake, a 2011 MSSU graduate who is a social worker and founder of Joplin for Justice, will be the keynote speaker. Topics to be covered include enhancing cultural sensitivity and awareness; understanding intersectionality; increasing understanding of disparities impacting the health of Black people in the U.S.; and raising awareness for the value of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Finally, the Joplin Public Library will hold a Black History Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Visit this come-and-go event to celebrate Black history and community accomplishments. The children’s department will host a short storytime from 11 to 11:20 a.m., and the fair also will include book displays, activities and interactive displays from community groups.
