Harriet Tubman won’t be the only woman featured soon on U.S. money.
As the process gets started to place the slave-born abolitionist onto the $20 bill, the U.S. Mint is moving forward with another project to place prominent American women from history onto some of the country’s coins.
The American Women Quarters Program will celebrate the accomplishments and contributions made by women to the development and history of the U.S., according to the Mint. Beginning next year and continuing through 2025, the Mint will issue up to five new quarter designs each year, with the reverse, or tails, side featuring one of the selected women and a likeness of George Washington remaining on the obverse, or heads, side of the coin.
The first five women to be featured, announced by the U.S. Mint recently, on the 2022 quarters are:
• Maya Angelou, celebrated author.
• Sally Ride, the first American woman in space.
• Wilma Mankiller, the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.
• Adelina Otero-Warren, a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement.
• Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood.
The selections were made with input from the Smithsonian Institution’s American Women’s History Initiative, the National Women’s History Museum and the Congressional Bipartisan Women’s Caucus.
“Courageous women have made countless contributions throughout our great nation’s history,” said David J. Ryder, Mint director, in a statement. “The American Women Quarters Program is a unique opportunity to honor a broad and diverse group of women whose achievements, triumphs and legacies reflect the strength and resilience of our nation.”
Consider this an opportunity to learn about these amazing women.
Did you know that Mankiller’s first project with the Cherokee Nation enabled the construction of a 16-mile waterline in a small Oklahoma community that had no running water?
Or that Wong, tired of being relegated to stereotypical or secondary roles based on her ethnicity, once created her own production company so that she could make her own films about her culture?
How about that Otero-Warren, as a superintendent of schools in Santa Fe, set up a county high school and raised teacher salaries?
Their place on our currency among some of this country’s most notable political leaders is long overdue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.