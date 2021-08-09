O fficially a state since Aug. 10, 1821, Missouri on Tuesday will celebrate two centuries of existence, full of people, places and events over the past 200 years that have helped shape the state into what it is today. In fact, the bicentennial is not only a celebration but also a good time to look at where we’ve come from; as Carrie Tergin, co-chair of the Missouri Bicentennial Commission, puts it, “The bicentennial allows us to reflect on 200 years of Missouri history, learning and celebrating where we are now and into the future.”
A reflection of Missouri history makes clear that it certainly hasn’t been perfect.
An 1819 application to the U.S. Congress urges Missouri statehood in part to create “an effectual barrier for the future against Indian incursions.”
The Missouri Supreme Court’s Dred Scott decision of 1852, one of the most shameful instances in state history, upheld the rights of slave owners over the rights of slaves. And in 1838, then-Gov. Lilburn Boggs issued an extermination order against Mormons in the state; it wouldn’t be formally repealed until 1976.
But Missouri also has done some things worth celebrating.
In 1860, what is now known as the Missouri School for the Blind became the first educational institution in the nation to adopt the Braille system for reading.
The first organization in the U.S. focused solely on gaining voting rights for women, the Woman Suffrage Association of Missouri, was formed in 1867; Missouri would later become the 11th state to ratify the 19th Amendment.
The world’s first journalism school, founded by Walter Williams, opened in 1908 at what is now the University of Missouri-Columbia.
And the Missouri Department of Conservation, citizen-created in 1937, is lauded across the country for its bipartisan structure, popular programs and dedicated sales tax for conservation.
Today, Missouri has recognized and improved upon those things it has done right, and tried to make amends, in many cases, for its errors.
As the state moves into its next 200 years, let’s keep an eye to the past and make sure we’ve learned the lessons from history, and keep striving to make Missouri a place where everyone is welcome, where everyone can flourish, a place where people will continue to want to live for the next two centuries.
