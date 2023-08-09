The victory at Pea Ridge National Military Park is complete.
Last week, the Conservation Fund donated the 140-acre Green Homestead in Benton County, Arkansas, to the National Park Service, completing the battlefield park as it was envisioned when it was created 67 years ago.
Our thanks to the Conservation Fund, which acquired the property in 2020, and the National Park Service, steward of the battlefield, and to all the others who helped make this happen.
For a long time, Civil War history west of the Mississippi — our history — got short shrift.
Historian William Shea in his history of the battle at Pea Ridge wrote that “better-publicized events in the East all too often eclipsed more significant events in the West, a state of affairs that still hampers our understanding of the Civil War.”
He referred to no less an authority on the Civil War than William Tecumseh Sherman, who listed Pea Ridge among those “significant events,” though not conclusive, Sherman said: “They gave the keynote to all subsequent events of the war. They encouraged us and discouraged our too sanguine opponents thereby leading to all our Western successes, which were conclusive of the final result.”
If you look at a map of the park, you’ll see a puzzle piece missing on the north side, not far from the Missouri line. The farm is surrounded on three sides by the Civil War battleground, and this tract was identified as a conservation priority for the National Park Service as far back as 1963.
Besides being integral to the battle in 1862, it also includes a stretch of the historic Telegraph or Old Wire Road, along which thousands of Cherokees were driven as part of the Trail of Tears.
Keeping the property undeveloped and putting it in public ownership will also help provide additional protection for tributaries in the Elk River watershed. So that’s yet another win.
Pea Ridge is one of the most intact, best preserved Civil War battlefields in the country, and this donation will make sure that future generations will be able to understand the stories it has to tell.
